New Petersburg superintendent focused on needs of today’s students

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Before Petersburg students return to classes next week, the city’s superintendent addressed improvements that were made ahead of the upcoming school year.

Dr. Maria Pitre Martin brings 30 years of experience to Petersburg schools and also a plan aimed to right a system that’s been on the wrong course for a long time. She spoke with 8News’ Juan Conde about her thoughts on the new school year and her plans for the future.

You can find all of 8News’ back to school guides here.

Watch the full interview on 8News at 5:30 p.m.