PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools will remain virtual for an additional nine weeks following a school board vote Wednesday night.

The school board approved continue virtual learning for students from Nov. 12 through Feb. 2, 2021, the second quarter of the academic school year.

The board will once again meet on Jan. 6 to review COVID-19 data, at which point, a return to in-person will be considered.

