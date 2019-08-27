RPS superintendent expects great things this upcoming school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools serves over 24,000 students across the region. Despite the issues the school system has encountered, Superintendent Jason Kamras says he’s confident about the new school year.

Kamras spoke with 8News anchor Constance Jones about his goals for the district.

When asked about how he’s adapted to the position, with a full year under his belt, Kamras said he loves what he does and called it “the best job in the world.”

“It’s been a great year! I absolutely love it,” Kamras told 8News. “I feel blessed this is the best job in the world. Every day I get to do very important work for very important people our kids.”

Kamras said he expects great things during the upcoming school year as he outlined a topic of discussion at RPS called the “three R’s.”

“We have a lot of great things happening this school year,” he explained. “We’ve been talking about the three R’s. Number one Rigger! We are going to up the game of what we are asking of our kids, what I mean we are going to be adopting new curriculum that really ask our kids to think deeply about they are learning.”

“Second R is Relationship. We can’t do this work if kids, teacher and families are not working together. So, we have a lot of exciting things on that front including! We are expanding our home visit,” Kamras continued. “My third R is resources. We are spending a lot to make sure we have what the kids need to be successful. More than four thousand new computers in our school. New AC systems, new boilers so that kids will be warm.”

Ahead of the school year, Kamras said he hopes to see academic growth in the district as one of his goals.

“We want to see growth on our academic achievement and our accreditation numbers. That is a very important goal to us,” Kamras told 8News. “So, we are looking forward to some progress in some of the things that we are starting to get momentum on.”