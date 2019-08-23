School giveaway gifts Chesterfield students with backpacks, supplies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 150 Chesterfield students were gifted with school supplies as they prepare for the new academic year.

Students with the Free Lunch Program qualified to get a bag filled with all the necessities needed for the new school year. Various school supplies included folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors, and more.

Organizers say the best part is helping students start the year off in the right direction.

“The best part is really working with the kids,” said Bobby Anderson, of the Henry Schein Foundation. “Hopefully they have a good school year. They are all innocent and hopefully, we start them off with a good year.”

The giveaway was the fifth year the Henry Schein Foundation has held the event.