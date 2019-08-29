Superintendent says Hanover schools preparing students for the future

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With students in Hanover County heading back to school soon, 8News sat down with the school superintendent about how the county is preparing for the upcoming year.

Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill spoke with 8News’ Amy Simpson at Kersey Creek Elementary School about filling teacher vacancies and how planning for the future helps all students.

“We’re feeling pretty good right now we’ve been pretty fortunate that the last several years we’ve opened fully staffed,” Dr. Gill said when asked about teacher openings.

Gill addressed how the county’s focus on safety and security influenced renovations at Hanover schools.

“Our vestibules at our schools where you don’t have to currently go right into the main office as safety and security remains paramount and our focus,” he explained. “It really has a single point of entry that has all visitors have a single point of entry that has all visitors kinda funnel into the main office and check in before going into the school at large.”

When 8News asked about how Hanover is preparing for a changing world, with such a wide range of age groups in the school system, Gill said he recognizes the need to develop skills for the future.

“Relevance in terms of that question is definitely the name of the game. And recognizing that, yes we will be welcoming our kindergartners are the class of 2032 and we talk a lot about 21st century skills and we have to recognize that some of these students are gonna live to see the 22nd century and so when we talk about the applicability of education that has to be at the forefront of our mind as we are planning lessons as we are looking at curriculum,” he told 8News.

Check out 8News’ Back to School page here.

Stay with 8News for the full interview at 5:30 p.m.