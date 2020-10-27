Virtual or in-person: Hanover parents can request change to child’s 2nd-semester instruction

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover parents on the fence about whether to allow their child back inside a classroom or continue virtual learning will be allowed to decide.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 9. parents will have two weeks to request a change for the second semester. During this time, transportation change requests may also be submitted.

Hanover schools noted the following in advance of Nov. 9:

All approved change requests will be binding so that we can plan for the appropriate changes in staffing and facilities.

Space is limited in both instructional settings and transportation, so we may not be able to grant all requests.

We will continue to follow our current health mitigation strategies in our face-to-face setting, as recommended by public health experts and officials. This includes wearing masks and maintaining a minimum physical distance of three feet to the greatest extent possible. This limits the number of students that we can safely accommodate in our classrooms. Additional classroom space varies by school.

Staffing decisions are dependent upon student enrollment. We will align our staff to match any adjustments that may be necessary.

Students who are approved to change instructional settings will be placed in either an existing class or a newly created class, depending upon the number of requests at the grade level/course and capacity in that school.

Our goal is to keep as many students with their teacher(s) in their current setting to provide as much stability as possible. However, we cannot guarantee that a teacher will move or remain with a particular group of students, as it is impossible to predict how many requests to change learning settings will be submitted and granted.

Please review our complete Return to Learn Plan, including our comprehensive FAQ section, as you work to make the best choice for your student and family for the second semester.

