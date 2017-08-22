Volunteers give aging elementary school a makeover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Murals were added to George Mason Elementary on Tuesday, exactly two weeks before school starts.

The Richmond school has been the center of controversy after complaints about the aging building.

Volunteers from the community turned a negative into a positive.

“It really shows us that we are not alone and there’s a lot of love for George Mason,” art teacher Katherine Kopelove said.

Walls that were once blank with chipping paint are now covered in colorful paw prints and inspirational quotes.

Some George Mason students even had the chance to leave their mark on their school.

“It’s been a real treat for them,” Kopelove said. “When they come back to school I’m sure they are going to point out their paw prints or other paint they’ve put on the walls.”

Volunteers came from Henrico, Chesterfield and all across the City of Richmond.

Building a Better RPS, Support our Schools and Hands on Greater Richmond also donated supplies and volunteers.

“We’re all in this together,” said Keri Treadway with Support our Schools. “This is not just about one RPS school versus another RPS school this is about us as a family supporting our kids, supporting our teachers, supporting our community.”

The projects ranged from elaborate murals by local artists to painted rocks personalized from volunteers to add to the new rock garden.

“I think you are really going to see the kids feel excited and feel the love and knowing that so many people from the community came out to support them,” Treadway said. “I think that’s really going to inspire them to have a great year.”

This is just the beginning; there will be another volunteer day at George Mason on September 23rd you can sign up to volunteer here.

They are still looking for donations for that rock garden since they want every student to paint a rock when they come to school.

Kopelove said they need about 500 rocks. If you would like to donate you can drop them off at the school for the next two weeks, during school hours.

Support Our Schools and Building a Better RPS are also doing two volunteer projects at other Richmond schools.

On August 26th, they will be at Carver Elementary from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. you can sign up by clicking here. That same day, they will also be at Binford Middle School from 9-12 p.m. you can sign up by clicking here.

