BBB Events

Interested in learning the role of the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation? Then you can join an open conversation to learn more about DPOR’s role in reducing barriers for skilled workers and helping to fill critical in-demand jobs.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and 8News are hosting the event featuring an expert panel from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on May 2 in The Better Business Bureau community room located at 100 Eastshore Drive, Glen Allen.

The event will also stream live on wric.com.

8News Anchor Delaney Hall will be the event moderator.

Who is on the expert panel?

Demetrios “Mitch” Melis – DPOR Director

Kishore Thota – DPOR Chief Deputy Director

Marjorie King – Board for Contractors Executive Director

Kerri O’Brien – DPOR Communications Manager

Seats are limited for the event. If you are interested, email barry@centralvirginia.bbb.org. RSVP will be needed to reserve a seat.