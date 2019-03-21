Barack Obama Elementary School student selected as ‘Better Future Fund’ contest winner

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Kanye Nelson, a 5th grader at Barack Obama Elementary, has been selected as one of five ‘Better Future Fund’ contest winners!

Kanye Nelson won the student award, which earned him $2,000 for a Virginia 529 savings account and a pizza party for his class. He will also receive tickets for his family to attend the Spring Nascar race at Richmond Raceway.

Barack Obama Elementary School won $1,000 as part of the school prizes. They’ll be able to use the money to pay for school supplies, graduation ceremonies, and more.

The “Better Future Fund” is an essay contest for 5th graders in the Metro-Richmond area sponsored by 8News, Richmond Raceway, Papa John’s and Virginia 529.

The program promotes educational assistance to local schools and families in need.

CLICK HERE for more information on the ‘Better Future Fund.’

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.