A century of farming: Black farmers partner with VSU to help family operation thrive

BRUNSWICK CO., Va. (WRIC) — Sixty years after the end of the Civil War, Black Americans had gained enough access to land and money to make up 14% of all farm operators. Today, they make up less than 1.5%.

“We’re black farmers and we’re almost extinct,” said Herbert Brown Jr. “We need more black farmers.”

Black farmers aren’t the only small-scale farmers who have experienced a decline over the decades. Small-scale farms operated by producers of all races have fallen into bankruptcy in favor of larger operations. But Black farmers have lost the most land and businesses due to decades of discrimination and debt.

Browntown Farms in Warfield, Virginia is one of the few Black farms that have survived.

According to Herbert Brown Sr. the land has been in the family since 1908, when his grandfather purchased 348 acres of land for $1,200.

“Our legacy is strong,” said Brown Jr. “To be a century farm is a blessing.”

The elder Herbert revived the main produce part of the farm 16 years ago, after retiring. He’s been increasingly working alongside his son to make it thrive, in an environment where it seems Black farmers are destined to fail.

Research has shown Black farmers, just like other Black business owners, have a harder time accessing loans. Black-led farms are approved for half as many government payments as farms owned by other races.

The federal government has been sued several times over the issue, settling billions of dollars in civil rights lawsuits with Black farmers over the issue. A federal law was passed, aimed at trying to right historic wrongs against them, in the present.

That money though, isn’t even making it to the Black farmers who need it. It’s tied up in court over racial discrimination lawsuits from white farmers who said they should be getting some of that help too.

But even if the money started flowing immediately, capital alone doesn’t help Black farmers sell what they harvest.

“When we first started farming, we grew like an acre collard greens we couldn’t sell,” said Brown Jr. “We went to Virginia State, we went to some workshops and understood marketing.”

At Virginia State University, they were able to work with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, to generate ideas on how to improve their profitability.

“Our mandate as an 1890 land grant institution, is to work with limited resource, underrepresented and minority urban audiences, that kind of helps separate us or distinguish us from our sister institution, that that’s our actual mandate,” said Janine Parker Woods, explaining the difference between the work of the extension at Virginia State and that at Virginia Tech.

“So specifically, as it relates to black and minority farmers in the in the areas, we work specifically with helping them increase their income, we work with them and helping increase their production techniques.”

They’re trying to save the few Black farms left and encourage more to work remaining family land or access the resources to buy land to till because Black producers are dropping out of the industry at such disproportionate rates.

The last official agricultural data shows from 2012 to 2017, Virginia’s black producers dropped 9.2%, while white producers experienced only a 5.7% drop.

Continued poor access to commercial and government funding and the markets to sell what’s produced have only compounded the low profitability Black farmers have been experiencing for more than a century. Historians have tracked how legal segregation in southern states like Virginia limited the markets they were able to sell to, while de facto segregation and discrimination since then has made the gap between them and white farmers harder to bridge.

“White farmers, they typically have had access to these markets from the beginning,” Woods said. “If we can help and try to help mitigate some of those, those gaps there, try to help them, you know, have those relationships with those restaurants or, you know, retail groups, whatever the case may be, if we can help mitigate some of that, that’s our role.”

Although updated U.S. Agricultural Census data isn’t expected until 2024, Woods said their on-the-ground impression is that Black farmers are having a resurgence.

“We have a new surge of minority producers that are now coming back to the market,” said Woods. “Older producers that had jobs previously and have decided to come back home and young people that have decided that it’s important to teach their kids where their food comes from.”

Young people, she feels, will really be the key. And HBCU’s like VSU will be fundamental in helping shape them, along with the efforts of farmers like the Browns.

Brown Sr. is now being sent to other states to talk with and encourage other Black farmers and give advice based on the success his farm has seen.

And Brown Jr., who his father calls his “ideas man”, is filled with ideas for how to improve the visibility of Black farmers and hopefully inspire other Black Americans to do the same.

He’s started venturing into agri-tourism to showcase what they’re doing on the farm to more people. He’s also ramped up the Browntown Farms social media presence, highlighting what they do and grow, but very specifically pointing out why it’s so important that they’re Black farmers.

“What we do is very special to me,” said Brown Jr. “I feel like everybody has a story to tell. And I feel like we especially have a good story to tell because we’ve been around for a while and we had our struggles and now we have a success.”