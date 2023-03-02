CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Friday the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is partnering with the McGuffey Arts Center to feature an exhibition that will celebrate Black culture. The exhibition, titled “Blackity Black Black” will feature work from over 30 Black Virginia artists.

The exhibition will host an opening reception on March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the McGuffey Arts Center. The exhibit will run from Friday, March 3 until Sunday, April 2.

The gathering will feature music from DJ Double U, spoken word performances and a chance to meet the featured artists and members of the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective. Visitors will also have the chance to view the artwork. The showcase will feature several different art forms including visual art, performance art and music.