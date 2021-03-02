Chesterfield County students awarded scholarships during virtual Black History Month program

Recipients of the “Leadership for the 21st Century” Scholarship were announced during the 2021 Chesterfield County Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition Program Tuesday, March 2. Scholarship recipients photographed on the front row from left to right include: Terry Lee Johnson Jr. (Matoaca H.S.); Mary Hall (Monacan H.S.); Amenah Holt (Midlothian H.S.); Gabriella Amina Watson (Maggie Walker Governor’s H.S.); Laketa Johnson (L.C. Bird); and Jamar Johnson (Thomas Dale H.S.). (Photo: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six college-bound Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) students were each awarded $2,500 scholarships at Tuesday’s Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition.

According to a release, the County has celebrated Black History Month for 32 years with a variety of programs that explore the rich, diverse heritage of African Americans and their contributions to the community and nation.

This year’s scholarship essay for the Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition asked Chesterfield County high school seniors to reflect on the 2021 Black History Month theme: “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” The students’ essays focus on identifying a Black individual in their life, or a leader who has positively impacted their development.

According to a release, one winner was selected from each of the County’s five magisterial districts, and the sixth winner was chosen from one of the regional governor schools:

Jamar Johnson, Thomas Dale High School

Mary Hall, Monacan High School

Laketa Johnson, L.C. Bird High School

Terry Lee Johnson, Matoaca High School

Amenah Holt, Midlothian High School

Gabriella Amina Watson, Maggie Walker Governor’s School

Dr. Janice Underwood, chief officer of the state’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office, delivered the keynote address during the Annual Scholarship Recognition Program, which was held virtually this year. According to the Office of the Governor, Underwood is the first cabinet-level Chief Diversity Officer in the nation.