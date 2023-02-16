RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder became the first African American to be elected governor in the United States when he won the governor’s mansion in Virginia. The grandson of slaves, it would be one of many firsts for the political icon. Now, Wilder is giving his thoughts on the past, present and future of Black leaders seeking elective office.
At Virginia Commonwealth University, at the school bearing his name — the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs — 8News sat down with Wilder just days after his 92nd birthday and asked him his secret to longevity.
“I don’t think there’s a secret,” Wilder said. I think it’s a matter of good luck, good fortune and everything else.”
Wilder said he has experienced his share of good fortune, with a list of firsts stretching long in state and national politics.
“I was the first Black senator since reconstruction,” Wilder said.
Wilder was also the first elected Black governor in Virginia and in the U.S., a position he obtained only after achieving another first – being elected Virginia’s first Black lieutenant governor.
“The fact that I would even consider running for lieutenant governor I was thought to be crazy,” Wilder said. “So that was really the shot that broke through, being elected lieutenant governor.”
The accomplishment was no small feat for the grandson of slaves. One of ten children, Wilder was raised in Richmond’s segregated Church Hill neighborhood. But with a strong upbringing, Wilder was given the confidence needed to go on to accomplish greatness.
“My mother always told me that I could do anything that I wanted to do,” Wilder said.
A number of others have followed in Wilder’s footsteps. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Jason Fairfax, and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, to name a few. And just last month, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn into office.
“His real job starts [now], that is being the governor,” Wilder said. “And that’s the same challenge Winsome will have here in terms of ‘I am here as Lt. Governor but what do I do?”
Wilder says their success has less to do with ethnicity and more to do with leadership.
“Leadership means to lead,” Wilder exclaimed. “You don’t fill a category, you’re not filling a slot. You’re not cut any slack. To the contrary, you’ve got to measure up.”
“When persons of color achieve, it is not for Black people or for people of color,” Wilder explained. “We epitomize inclusiveness of all people, and we cannot be looked upon or should not be looked upon as being Black. I’m not a Black governor, I wasn’t a Black governor. I’m a governor who was Black.”
Wilder says his ability to identify with people and let them see who he is beyond ethnicity has been key to his success and will be key for other Black leaders seeking elective office in the future.
“I heard this man one time say, ‘No, I never voted for no Black man because I never had the chance,” Wilder said.
“The people are always ahead of the leaders,” Wilder explained. “Listen to them.”
A decade after leaving the governor’s office, Wilder, who is an attorney by profession, was elected mayor of Richmond. It made him the first directly elected mayor of the city, adding to his long list of firsts. He said when he was first tapped to run, he didn’t really want to do it. But after the fact, he said he was glad to serve the city of his birth.