RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of local Black athletes are pulling inspiration from their home ties to stress the importance of giving back.

The group includes Ben Wallace and Terry Davis — both college basketball players from Virginia Union University who played in the NBA — as well as NFL quarterback, Russell Wilson — a graduate of Collegiate School in Richmond — Moses Malone — an NBA legend hailing from Petersburg High School and LaRee Sugg, a Matoaca High School graduate and a former professional golfer.

“The golf ball didn’t see race, didn’t see gender,” Sugg said. “And I could just go out there and just do my best and see what the day was going to bring me.”

Sugg now works at the University of Richmond, overseeing a number of sports programs. In 1991, she was a member of the NCAA Women’s Championship Team. She even competed in several U.S. and British Opens.

“Just having those mentors — that came out of your hometown, that really reached back to kind of pull you forward and to encourage you — was one thing that really made me feel like anything was possible,” she said.

LaRee Sugg — Honoring Black History – The legacy of young Black athletes in Central Virginia (Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News)

After picking up her first golf club at the age of six, Sugg says one of her inspirations was tennis player, Arthur Ashe.

“I was a freshman at UCLA and I received this letter back when I used to get letters, real letters, handwritten letters in my dorm. And he wrote to me to tell me that I was living in the same dorm where he lived in Sproul Hall and how much he wished me a lot of luck with my career at UCLA and moving forward,” Sugg said.

After 10 years in competitive golf, Sugg came home to coach the Women’s Golf Team at the University of Richmond — an opportunity she never had as a college student, with very few gold programs in Virginia.

“For the opportunity for local women to see that women’s golf was a possibility for them to compete in the state of Virginia, It was a really an honor to bring that program,” Sugg said.

As one generation of professional athletes transitions into coaching, another generation of student-athletes emerges. Students like, Kamren Robinson — a four-star recruit and linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock — are signing on to play for local colleges like the University of Virginia.

“I love to compete, like, no matter what team we playing against,” Robinson said.

High School Football powerhouses in Henrico’s East End are also making waves. Marcus Lewis has been the Head Varsity Football Coach at Varina High School since 2008.

“The kids here know the standard and they know that it’s going to be hard work,” Lewis said.

The Highland Springs High School State Championship Team was recognized at the Virginia Capitol this year. At Varina, Lewis said he believes discipline, grit and structure separate his program from others.

“We produce a lot of great men outside of just being, you know, football players. A lot of us are successful outside of just football,” Lewis said. “Football doesn’t define who we are as men. So, we’ve got a lot of great people just doing stuff in the community.”

Suggs says she couldn’t agree more with this sentiment.

“I think it’s important that the young people today and the athletes coming up continue to look to the past and to build upon the strength and the courage of the Black athletes and the athletes of color that came before them,” Sugg said. “So that when they have difficult moments, they know that they have the ability to persevere, to have resilience, to go forward.”

Suggs told 8News that athletes from the past went through unimaginable trials and tribulations and it is up to the new generation to pick up the torch and keep going.