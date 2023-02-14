RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For Anthony and Tara Clary, community is everything. They say it is what gets them up in the morning and what drives their passion. It’s also what inspired them to form the Richmond-based running group “We Off The Couch” after a health scare in 2014.

“We are a community of runners who love running and we love each other. It absolutely shows up in the way that we cheer for each other. It shows up in the way that we don’t leave each other behind,” said Anthony Clary. “We are a non-profit Black-led crew and we love gathering and cheering each other on and doing life.”

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, the group meets at different locations throughout the River City. Distances and fitness levels vary, however, one thing stays consistent — the “We Off The Couch” chant led by Anthony as runners hit the pavement.

“We’re not out here trying to outdo each other,” he said. “It’s your pace, your race… so even if you start out walking, you’ll get to where you need to be.”

He adds that with each race, the group is also challenging the stereotypes associated with distance running.

“Black people move. Black people run distance,” Anthony Clary said. “For a long time it’s been believed that we just sprint and that’s great but we do distance as well. We really want to push back on that narrative and say we can get up… we can move. We can change the culture. We can engage the culture and this is the space where we belong.”

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

(Photo courtesy of We Off The Couch)

Anthony and Tara both played sports competitively, however, it was a health scare in 2014 that spurred the couple to make a change in their lives. Doctors diagnosed Anthony with pre-diabetes — a condition that disproportionately impacts Black populations.

“I had ballooned up to almost 300 pounds and it scared me. I’m a social worker and it scared me because I know what comes after that,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave my wife and my kids like that, so I started moving.”

He used running as his escape, and shortly after, began inviting others to join him. It was during social unrest and COVID-19 in 2020, that the Clarys’ mission became clear. Richmond was in need of a safe space, and We Off The Couch could serve as that outlet.

“It spread by word of mouth … a friend would tell a friend … a co-worker would tell a co-worker,” Tara Clary said. “And It’s not even just the physical but the mental and emotional aspect that we tap into.”

Since then, the group has blossomed into more than 500 diverse members. The Clarys say people from all races, fitness levels, and socio-economic backgrounds join in. Additionally, they say it’s the stories of the community that makes the group so inviting.

“It’s so many beautiful stories of people getting what they need. You think you’re showing up for something physical but you get so much more of what you need. You get a friend, connection, a job,” they said.

During a run in Oregon Hill Park, 8News spoke to 65-year-old Jeronell Morgan, who went from running less than a mile to a half marathon in under a year.

“Once you get with them, you can’t stop,” Morgan said. “They have built a tribe and a village. They encourage us to take care of our mental health as well as our physical health and it fills a void in our community.”

The motto for We Off The Couch is “Your pace, your race,” and “No one is ever left behind.”

The Clarys hope their impact is felt for years to come and say, ultimately, they want to use their platform to mobilize the Black community and address issues impacting Black neighborhoods.

As they work toward that, the group says they will continue to provide a sense of belonging to the Richmond community, one stride at a time.

“I think it’s always been in our hearts to impact the community and we didn’t know how that was going to happen. It’s just been mind-blowing. Speechless. Beautiful. Not expected,” they said.