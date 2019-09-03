Skip to content
8News
Richmond
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Tech execs say they’re acting faster on extremist content
Top Stories
Ahead of Halloween season, Netflix unveils ‘Netflix & Chills’ section
A divided Fed cuts key rate for 2nd time this year
Ukraine: Police seize man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge
A divided Fed reduces rates but may not cut again this year
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Listings
Community
Local Events
Positively Richmond
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Hispanic Heritage Month
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Redskins Central
H.S. football previews
The Big Game
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man imprisoned for murdering VSP Special Agent Walter indicted on new charge
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Police: Man breaks into Hopewell home, tries to sexually assault victim at knifepoint
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Henrico neighborhood
3
of
/
3
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
RVA Responds
Trending Stories
RPS teacher to appear on ‘Ellen’ after photo of him cutting students hair goes viral
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
Man imprisoned for murdering VSP Special Agent Walter indicted on new charge
TOUCHDOWN: James River H.S. football coach proposes to cheerleading coach
Virginia woman charged after infant left in unattended car
Don't Miss
VCU grad brings unique style to RVA’s growing dance scene
Check out these seasonal job openings in the Richmond-area
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Pro Football Challenge
More Don't Miss
Local Events