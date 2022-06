A day spent enjoying the outdoors quickly turned into a nightmare on Memorial Day after a group 12 of people on the James River ended up needing to be rescued when they went over a Richmond dam. Two women in the group were soon considered missing. After search and rescue efforts the following day, crews returned for day three to attempt to find 23-year-old Lauren Winstead and 28-year-old Sarah Erway. As of Wednesday, they have still not been found.

