Skip to content
8News
Richmond
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
3 hurt following explosion at Pino’s Pizza in Emporia
Video
Some VCU professors calling for virtual fall semester instead of in-person instruction
Video
COVIDWISE: How to use Virginia’s new contact-tracing app
Video
4-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody following AMBER Alert
Video
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Community
2020 Back to School Guide
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Sports
NFL Virtual Draft
Washington Huddle
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win the Neighborhood Harvest Sweepstakes
Enter to win free dance lessons
Contest Winners
About Us
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
breaking
Man found dead by neighbor in Lancaster County
Video
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
8News Livestreaming
3 hurt following explosion at Pino’s Pizza in Emporia
Video
StormTracker 8
StormTracker 8: Thunderstorms 2pm to Midnight
Video
PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias dumps rain, brings flooding and damage to Virginia
More Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Destination Vacation: Travel Virginia and the Southeast
Enter to win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Where is my stimulus check? 8News answers your questions
Video
More Don't Miss
Local Events