Henrico Police investigating shooting scene, working to secure area near Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police department has confirmed that more than one person has been shot today. They announced they were investigating the shooting incident at 1:25 p.m. The investigation is ongoing in the area near Interstate 64, Parham Road and Yolanda Road.
Police are asking community members to stay indoors and the avoid the area at this time while officers work to secure the area. Traffic will be altered.
Multiple units are on the scene.
There is currently no information on the exact location of the incident, possible suspects or any injuries.
