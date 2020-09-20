Henrico Police searching for missing and endangered woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An adult woman from Henrico County is missing and thought to be in danger. The family of 31-year-old Mary E. Shomo reported her disappearance to the Henrico Police Department on Sunday.

Police are currently working to locate her. She was last seen early Sunday morning in eastern Henrico County.

Ms. Shomo is about 5’3”, 160 lbs. If anyone has seen Mary Shomo, you are asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

LATEST HEADLINES: