Altria Group director, Thomas Farrell II to retire from Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas F. Farrell II will be stepping down from the Altria Group, Inc. Board of Directors this year. Farrell will complete his current term as independent Chairman before retiring from the board.

He has been a director for the tobacco product company since 2008.

According to a release from Altria, this means Farrell will not stand for reelection at the board’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 20.

Following the annual meeting, the board leadership will determine who will fill Farrell’s role and appoint someone at their next organizational meeting.

Farrell also has major ties to another Richmond corporate giant, Dominion Energy. He served as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Energy, Inc. from 2007 to Sept. 2020. Since September he has been fulfilling the role of Executive Chairman for Dominion.