Amazon opening distribution facility in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The County of Louisa announced on Thursday that Amazon is opening a distribution center in the Ferncliff Business Park.

“60% of our workforce commutes out of the County to work,” said Bob Babyok, Chairman of the Board

of Supervisors. “Amazon’s decision to locate here leads to more jobs for our citizens. That has an

economic impact of its own and it also means more time with family.”

The county said this new facility will operate last-mile delivery services, which is the transportation of packages from a distribution hub to the customer’s front door. This system requires coordination between systems and workers to help deliver packages quickly and accurately.

Amazon is going to be using an existing facility that had been constructed using a public-private partnership, according to the announcement.

“Responsible, carefully planned economic growth is a recipe for success,” said Patrick Henry District

Supervisor Fitzgerald Barnes. “This kind of progress creates revenue that can help keep our taxes low

while supporting critical efforts such as emergency services and the fiber deployment project.”