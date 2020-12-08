Amazon to bring more than 200 jobs to Hampton Roads with opening of two new facilities

An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Halloween is still weeks away, but retailers are hoping you’ll start your holiday shopping now. The big push is coming from Amazon, which is holding its annual Prime Day sales event Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NORFOLK (AP) — Amazon announced Tuesday the company will open two delivery stations in Hampton Roads next year that are expected to create more than 200 full-time and part-time jobs.

Reports indicate the stations in Norfolk and Hampton will load packages into vehicles to be delivered to customers. Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck says the company’s plan to open a station in his city is “beyond fantastic.” The director of economic development in Norfolk says officials in that city are looking forward to helping the company hire from the local community. Amazon is building two other centers in Hampton Roads that are expected to create a total of 1,500 jobs.

