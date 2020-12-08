Amazon to bring more than 200 jobs to Hampton Roads with opening of two new facilities

NORFOLK (AP) — Amazon announced Tuesday the company will open two delivery stations in Hampton Roads next year that are expected to create more than 200 full-time and part-time jobs.
Reports indicate the stations in Norfolk and Hampton will load packages into vehicles to be delivered to customers. Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck says the company’s plan to open a station in his city is “beyond fantastic.” The director of economic development in Norfolk says officials in that city are looking forward to helping the company hire from the local community. Amazon is building two other centers in Hampton Roads that are expected to create a total of 1,500 jobs.
LATEST HEADLINES
- SpaceX aborts South Texas rocket launch attempt at last second
- President Trump touts COVID-19 vaccine rollout, signs order to give Americans first access
- Virginia contact tracers now prioritizing those most at risk
- Rural South Texas county to new DHS head: Don’t build border wall here
- Family reunited with Bronze Star Medal they never knew was lost