Bally’s Corporation joins the competition to build a resort casino in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bally’s Corporation is now one of three companies vying for the chance to build a resort casino in Richmond. The company is proposing a casino for a 61-acre area near Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway.

The casino project titled, Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort” would be a total of 1.6 million square feet with a casino, sportsbook, hotel, pool, dining, retail, conference space and live entertainment areas.

The casino itself would have 2,500 slot machines, 90 table games, 30 poker tables, a High Limit Gaming area and VIP lounge. The attached hotel would have 250 rooms and the pool would span 3,000 square feet crossing from indoors to outdoors. Bally’s plan include extensive spa, salon and health club space as well 13 food and beverage locations. To provide more entertainment opportunities the proposal calls for a multi-use event space and 3,000 seat stadium.

Bally’s will be working with multiple local stakeholders as they continue through the casino proposal process. The company is partnering with the Willie Lanier, Sr. and the Lanier Family, Darrell Green who founded the Darrell Green Youth Foundation and Thompson Hospitality Corporation.

The proposed casino would also partner with businesses through the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council and the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The company projects the entire project would take 18 months to build. The $650 million project is expected to bring in 3.7 million visitors each year and create 2,000 permanent full-time jobs. The estimated annual gross revenue is $15 million.

“Our proposal represents an unprecedented project for the Richmond community that will embrace and showcase the city’s existing culture and traditions in an environment positioned towards entertainment and leisure.” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation. “The Bally’s Richmond would provide the city with a vibrant new attraction that is sure to turn Richmond into a dynamic tourist destination.”