Better Business Bureau warns against gift card resale company affecting Virginia residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC). — Cardpool, LLC, a gift card reselling business has been flagged by the Better Business Bureau after it received thousands of complaints about the company, including some from Virginia.

The company promises previously owned gift cards at a discounted price but sometimes that offer is just too good to be true. Shoppers have purchased gift cards from Cardpool just to discover that there is no money on them.

Barry Moore with the BBB says it’s been happening to dozens of Virginia residents.

The issue they’ve uncovered is that the company is not selling each gift card to just one person. Virginia residents are finding that other people in other states are spending that same gift card money that they purchased.

“You go to use a gift card, say it’s a $250 gift card, you find out — wait a minute, it’s supposed to be all $250 I purchased it for, but there was only $69 left on it,” Moore said. “And somebody in another state says — look, there’s only $18 left on it. It’s the same number, the same gift card.”

Others have experienced issues with receiving payment in a timely manner after they purchased the card or receiving a card with a balance already at $0.

There are instances where buying and selling gift cards online can be perfectly safe but the BBB says it’s important to always do your research just in case.

“If it looks too good to be true, sounds too good to be true, and is priced too good to be true, it’s probably not true,” Moore said. “And that’s your common sense; you should listen to it.”

