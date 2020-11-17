Beware of holiday season utility scammers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is warning their customers of possible holiday utility bill scams. Utility scammers can try and take advantage of people to steal their personal information or demand payment from them.

The most important thing to remember is Dominion Energy will never demand payment information over the phone,” said Corynne Arnett, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of regulatory affairs and customer experience. “If you suspect you’re the target of a scam, hang up and you can always verify your account information on the Dominion Energy app.”

Dominion Energy give these tips for spotting a scam:

Dominion Energy does not threaten immediate service disconnection for refusal to pay over the phone

Requests for money orders, prepaid debit or gift cards to pay bills is a scam

Dominion employees will not ask to enter a customer’s home without proper identification, an appointment or reported emergency. Employees also do not ask for payment in person.

How to beat a utility scammer:

Immediately hang up if the call seems to be scam, even if Dominion Energy appears on the caller ID

Use an app, check your account online or call the number on your energy bill to verify account information

Ignore suspicious calls and emails

Report suspected scams to authorities

