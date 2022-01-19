Breeze Airways bringing Airbus to Virginia airports; flights as low as $99

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Breeze Airways announced it is bringing its Airbus A22 aircraft to Richmond International Airport. This will allow travelers to travel directly to either Tampa, FL or Charleston, SC.

The airline said tickets will start at $99, and there will also be the option for first-class seating, which is only available on the A22 plane. The discount price will not be available for all flights and must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Breeze said it has extended its booking dates through Sept. 6, 2022. Here are the flight schedules for its airbus from Virginia airports:

Norfolk, Va. to: Tampa, FL, starting on May 4 Columbus, OH, starting on June 2 Hartford, CT, starting on June 2

Richmond, Va. to: Tampa, FL, starting on May 4 Charleston, SC, starting on May 26



The airline said it plans to have 15 A220-330s in service by the end of the year. These planes will mostly be used for longer-haul flights.