Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino unveils new 3D model of resort Thursday morning

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are showing the Bristol, Virginia community a new look at the planned resort.
Officials unveiled the new 3-D model of the casino and hotel.
It will be on display to the public until September 19.
You can watch our live stream of the press conference below:
The resort also released new renderings of the proposed casino and hotel.
The proposed hotel features over 750 hotel rooms and retail stores.
Before the casino and hotel can be built, it must be approved by a referendum vote on November 3.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Multiple road closures in Chesterfield County due to rain
- Senators push bipartisan plan to ‘finish fixing’ the FAFSA
- Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting
- It could be months before rapid COVID-19 testing is widespread in Virginia, VDH says
- Fairfax County schools considering admissions changes to Thomas Jefferson High School