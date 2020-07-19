Businesses enforce mask requirements due to COVID-19 beginning Monday

(WRIC) — Several retailers, grocery stores and businesses will require its customers to wear face coverings while shopping beginning Monday, July 20.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the hope is that enforcements of masks will help lessen the spread.

Major national department stores Walmart and Sam’s Club announced their intention to require customers to don facial coverings upon entry starting Monday.

Kohl’s said they would enforce the same mandate, citing the health and safety of its customers as “a top priority.”

Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says they will also deny entry to customers without masks starting Monday. The announcement said ABC will “make every attempt to provide a mask to customers who arrive without one,” however.

Lowe’s and Whole Foods will provide face masks at the entrances of all stores for customers who don’t have their own beginning Monday.

CVS Pharmacy will also institute a face mask requirement beginning Monday. The health chain clarified that it would not ask its store employees “to play the role of enforcer.”

Other businesses announced their intent to ensure customers wear face masks following July 20:

The CDC recommends that people were face coverings while in public, especially when it is difficult to maintain social distancing. Wearing a mask can help prevent people who have COVID-19, and may not know it, from spreading the virus to others.