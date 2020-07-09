Cabela’s in Henrico’s Short Pump is hiring

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cabela’s in Short Pump is hiring.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s released a joint statement Thursday saying they intend to hire 5,000 new team members nationwide “to help families get back to nature this summer.”
Locally, Cabela’s in Short Pump is hiring for dozens of positions in retail and customer service. Applications will be accepted for full-time and part-time positions in the following departments:
- Customer Service
- Tracker Marine Boat Center
- CLUB Card
- Apparel
- Firearms
Interested candidates can click here to apply in advance by selecting the Short Pump location. Applicants must be 18 or older.
