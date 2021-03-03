Calling all breakfast lovers: A new IHOP is coming to Chesterfield County

A new IHOP is set to open at the former site of the Ruby Tuesday on Carmia Way. (Photo: D’Andre Henderson)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new IHOP is set to open in Chesterfield County as early as April 2021, officials tell 8News.

According to County records, the restaurant chain is expanding to the site previously occupied by Ruby Tuesday at 1101 Carmia Way, behind the Sonic Drive-In on Midlothian Turnpike.

The 4,880-square-foot space was sold to regional restaurant franchise operator NMS Richmond LLC last year for $1.35 million.

1101 Carmia Way used to be home to a Ruby Tuesday. It’s being transformed into an IHOP, which is set to open in April. (Photo: D’Andre Henderson)

NMS Holding operates six other IHOP locations, all in Maryland; two DQ Grill & Chill locations, one in Maryland and one in Virginia; and a SARKU Japan Teriyaki and Sushi in Springfield, Va.

Since the beginning of 2021, Chesterfield County has issued a permit for the construction of two LED signs to read “IHOP.” A second permit application is under review for commercial fire safety machinery.

NMS’ district manager says the new IHOP is expected to open in mid-April.