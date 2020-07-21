CarMax hiring 200 new employees in Richmond

CarMax is hiring contact center associates for the new Customer Experience Center inside the company’s corporate headquarters at West Creek.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CarMax announced Tuesday it is hiring 200 new employees over the next several weeks in Richmond.

They are hiring contact center associates for the new Customer Experience Center inside the company’s corporate headquarters at West Creek.

“Customer Experience Center associates are critical to CarMax’s success and have an opportunity to truly make a difference in an innovative and collaborative work environment,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax chief human resources officer. “They help provide our customers with a convenient and personalized car buying experience where customers can do as much of the car buying process from home as they’d like.”

New hires can earn up to $22 an hour, with bilingual candidates receiving a pay premium. You can apply online here.

