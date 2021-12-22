Chickahominy Pipeline ruled as public utility, regulation required for construction

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The State Corporation Commission announced on Wednesday that the Chickahominy Pipeline, LLC is a public utility and subject to regulation from the commission.

The pipeline is designed to serve the planned Chickahominy Power Station, approved by the SCC in 2018. Back in September, the pipeline company petitioned to be released from oversight on the pipeline.

The company argued that the project does not qualify for oversight as a “public utility” because the pipeline will only be used to transport natural gas from an unspecified supplier to the proposed Chickahominy Power Station.

The SCC’s decision on Wednesday denies that request and instead follows suggestions made in a report filed in November.

According to the SCC, the proposed pipeline will intersect with an existing natural gas pipeline in Louisa County. The pipeline would stretch between Louisa County and Charles City. Between the end points the pipeline would pass through Hanover, Henrico and New Kent counties.

A release from the SCC states, “The Commission agreed that the pipeline company will own and operate a facility through which natural gas will be sold and used for the purpose of heat, light or power [Virginia Code Section 56-265.1 (b)]. Thus, a certificate of public convenience and necessity is required before constructing facilities for use in public utility service.”