Chicken Salad Chick opening new location in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Chicken Salad Chick will be opening their newest location this week! The southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant will be expanding to Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The grand opening will be on Wednesday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 customers will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year.

Chicken Salad Chick will also be celebrating their grand opening all weekend long with the following promotions:

Large Quick Chick of chicken. (Photo: Chicken Salad Chick)

Wednesday, June 24 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Thursday, June 25 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, June 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat. Saturday, June 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The restaurant is following state guidelines and will open at 50 percent capacity with social distancing measures in place. This new location has a drive-thru for those who want to take their food to go.