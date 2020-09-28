City of Richmond launches new portal for minority and emerging small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Office of Minority Business Development has created a new Supplier and Diversity Portal to track and connect minority business enterprises and emerging small businesses.

The portal will allow the OMBD to collect data on the spending, goal setting and certifications of small and minority-owned businesses.

Membership and Marketing Coordinator for the Metropolitan Business League, Melody Short says that the MBL is “super excited” about the new portal. The two organizations support each other and often work in tandem to promote businesses in the Richmond area. Short also serves on the advisory board for the OMBD.

Short explains that there isn’t sufficient data on minority-owned businesses. She says there hasn’t been very much intentional collection of information before but having these numbers can help secure funding for the minority business community. “Data is king,” Short said.

The new Supplier and Diversity Portal is run through B2GNow. According to the City of Richmond, B2GNOW is a nationwide database that would provide exposure and access to opportunities across the United States.

The city is encouraging all minority and small businesses to register for the new portal. Their current method, the OMBD Businesses Directory will be deactivated on Dec. 31, 2020 and all businesses will need to re-register for the new portal. According to a press release from the City of Richmond, OMBD staff will be available for assistance with the portal and to answer any questions.

There will be multiple trainings held to assist businesses with joining the new system. The first training will be Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. To register for the training and receive the meeting link, click here.

