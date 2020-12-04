City of Richmond to begin accepting applications for small business grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is launching a second round of their Richmond Recovers Grant Program for small businesses. Up to $2 million in CARES Act funding will be distributed by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond to help local businesses.

The first time the city offered these grants they gave $2.79 million to 260 local businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and COVID-19 continues to impact them disproportionately,” said Mayor Stoney. “This funding is not nearly enough to solve the problem, but it will help. We will continue to work to secure more support from the federal government until Richmond has fully recovered.”

The grants given out to businesses will be $15,000 and can be used towards employee wages, rent and utilities for commercial workspaces, PPE and cleaning supplies and more. To see if your business qualifies, click here.

Richmond will begin accepting applications online at 12 p.m. on Dec. 7. All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16.

