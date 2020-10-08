‘Come and see us’: Trader Joe’s opens second Richmond location on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new Trader Joe’s store on at the intersection of W. Huguenot and Stony Point roads is almost ready to open. Staff members are busy stocking shelves with fruits, vegetables and frozen favorites in preparation for their grand opening on Friday. Customers will be able to shop at the store starting at 8 a.m.

This is the second location in the Richmond region – there is another store in Short Pump.

Kevin Risser, the Stony Point store manager, or “captain” as they are called at Trader Joe’s, says he and the rest of the crew are very excited for the opening tomorrow.

“It is very very exciting to bring a new store to a new neighborhood,” he said.

New customers can expect music, balloons and other “celebratory things.” Risser says, “we are going to welcome you in and let you enjoy the shopping experience but there are a few things that are special.”

One of the special things missing from the opening day will be free samples. Risser explains that there will be no samples given out due to COVID-19.







He does ensure that social distancing and mask usage will be enforced at the store. There will only be a certain number of people allowed to shop at a time allowing more room for distancing inside the store.

For anyone heading into the store tomorrow they can expect to find a variety of fall speciality items such as pumpkin and maple products.

“Lots of really great new items,” Risser said.

In addition to new items, they have a number of new employees. The new store has a crew of 65 people and at least 90% of the hires were from within the community.

Kevin and the rest of the staff are ready to bring the new store to the community. He says, “Come and see us.”





