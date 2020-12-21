Coronavirus pandemic causes temporary closure of two Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lady N’awlins and District 5 both announced temporary closures on Facebook this week. The coronavirus pandemic has led many businesses to close their doors permanently but these establishments hope to return sometime next year.

District 5 will be closed starting on Monday and will remain closed until the virus becomes “more manageable.” The post did not give a definite reopening date, just indicating that the restaurant would hopefully reopen in 2021.

Lady N’Awlins served its last meal for awhile on Sunday night. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 2, 2021. A Facebook post from the restaurant stated, “We are incredibly optimistic for our future and the future of our city, country and world once we all emerge from the challenges of Covid.”

