COVID coupling: How the pandemic is changing dating

Even in lockdown, people are still looking for love. (Photo: 8News reporter Kerri O’Brien)



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whatever happened getting dolled up, going out to eat or a night at the movies or playing a little indoor miniature golf at Hotel Greene? The pandemic, that’s what happened. Yet even in lockdown, people are still looking for love.

“I think that people are searching for a sense of normalcy,” said Michael Lamons.

The 25-year-old said COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing has drastically changed the dating scene.

“I was always a downtown bar guy,” he said. Now the West End resident relies more on his friends to meet someone special.

“Networking isn’t just for work,” Lamons said.

Instead of crowded bars, he said first dates have turned into outdoor walks along the James River.

“I went on a couple dates out there you know go watch the ducks,” Lamons said.

Stay at home orders have also prompted old school courting.

“I also got really into cooking,” he said. “The fun part would be cooking it together.”

For others, in-person dates have been replaced with video chats or Zoom and Facetime calls over coffee or cocktails.



Speed dates once held inside crowded bars have moved on-line with dating apps like Filter Off. Zach Schleien, Co-founder and CEO of Filter Off, said he had the idea for a video-based app before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“With the pandemic, it really took off,” he said.

Filter Off hosts the community-based events but organizations and Facebook groups can also run their own virtual speed dating events at no cost.

“We’ve run close to now 2,000 events,” Schleien said. “We’ve created over 260,000 dates.”



Online dating apps were popular before the pandemic but they’ve exploded during the pandemic. This isn’t surprising to Michelle Burke a licensed professional counselor and sex therapist for Elm Tree Counseling in Central Virginia.

Burke who counsels both individuals and couples said, “Now they are looking for companionship because they are lonely and they are isolated.”



Match Group, Inc, the parent company for 45 dating brands including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and Match, reported a 15% increase in new subscribers over the second quarter of 2020 -with a record-breaking 3 billion Tinder swipes in just one day on March 29, 2020.

Apps like Hinge and Bumble also added in-app video chats to help with socially distant dating and they’ve noticed a new trend. Others offer in-app virtual events and some have done away with their distance filters.

“More than a half of Bumble daters are taking much longer to move a date offline,” said Clare O’Conner, Head of Editorial Content at Bumble.

She said it used to be swipe, match, message and immediately go to happy hour. Now she says singles looking to couple in the pandmeic are slow dating.

“In a way it’s the best thing that could have happened because you are really taking that time to get to know somebody, to make sure your values are aligned,” said O’Conner.



O’Conner and Burke say socially distant slow dates are leading to more intentional and deeper conversations with potential partners.

“Now they are putting effort into it and that’s been really great,” said Burke.

Burke encourages online daters desiring true passion in a pandemic to really give people a chance and not just quickly browse past a photo on a dating app. For those on-line meet ups, she has a recommendation.

“I would just encourage people to put the same amount of effort into a virtual date, so still get dressed up a little bit,” she said.

For those interested in virtual speeding dating, Filter Off has a Richmond event February 12th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can find more information here.