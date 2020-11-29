Deadline quickly approaching for Dinwiddie County non-profit COVID-19 grant

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The deadline to apply for nonprofit grants and defogger kits in Dinwiddie County is Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

The Nonprofit COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Grant Program will provide financial aid to qualified organizations working to better serve the needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All Dinwiddie County non-profit entities organized as a 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(6) organization in good standing with the State of Virginia are eligible for the program.

The grant program is funded with money from the federal CARES Act.

Organizations may request up to $10,000 in grant funds to use towards PPE, disinfecting supplies, addressing food insufficiency in the community or technology solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The defogger kits are also available for nonprofits. These kits include electrostatic sprayers, related equipment, and personal protective equipment.

To apply for both or either program, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: