Despite heightening demand Richmond gas prices are the lowest in 10 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thinking of taking a summer road trip? Now might be the perfect time.

While AAA has reported that gas demand is the highest it’s been in nearly four months, prices are still the lowest they have been in 10 years.

A report published today by the GasBuddy, a gas price tracking app, said the average price for gas in Richmond is $1.98 a gallon, $0.47 cheaper than this time last year and $0.54 cheaper than 10 years ago.

Here are the gas prices on July 13, in Richmond for the last 10 years:

2019: $2.45 a gallon

$2.45 a gallon 2018: $2.61 a gallon

$2.61 a gallon 2017: $1.99 a gallon

$1.99 a gallon 2016: $2.00 a gallon

$2.00 a gallon 2015: $2.55 a gallon

$2.55 a gallon 2014: $3.38 a gallon

$3.38 a gallon 2013: $3.36 a gallon

$3.36 a gallon 2012: $3.24 a gallon

$3.24 a gallon 2011: $3.55 a gallon

$3.55 a gallon 2010: $2.52 a gallon

“According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand continues to struggle as of late, hitting some mid-summer blues as coronavirus cases continue to see upward movement in more states, but it hasn’t been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

AAA echoed this sentiment, saying Virginia’s state average gas price rose by 1 cent over the past week and 13 cents over the last month. However, prices statewide are down by 51 cents since last year.

“The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “As drivers react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”

LATEST HEADLINES: