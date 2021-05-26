Digital Fortress unveils expansive data center in Chesterfield County

Digital Fortress in Chester is the 10th facility for the data center provider. (Photo: Digital Fortress)

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new data center provider in Chesterfield County, seated on 100 acres in Meadowville Technology Park: Digital Fortress.

Data center providers like Digital Fortress essentially power a location’s network and infrastructure in a facility designed specifically for high-power needs and special hardware storage requirements.

According to a release, the LEED Gold Certified facility is the company’s latest Tier III data center, featuring a 250,000 square foot building. The Chester location marks Digital Fortress’ 10th facility.

Chief Sales Officer Jhoan Checo said that the proximity to Ashburn, which was identified as an ideal location for data centers in the late 1990s, made the greater Richmond area a promising location. Moreover, the facility acquired by Digital Fortress was already built. The company has since expanded its presence in Chesterfield County by obtaining adjacent land.

“We do believe that a lot of the expansion of what is happening with fiber and connectivity, 5G and all these different technologies are going to enable Richmond to be a very unique market for us,” Checo said.

The Chester facility is open for immediate occupancy with 4.2 megawatts of available power on an N+1 concurrently maintainable configuration with 25 megawatts of expansion capabilities. In other words, the site infrastructure supports information technology beyond a traditional office setting.

“The service that we provide is absolutely based on providing security, compliance and connectivity to all of our customers,” Checo said. “One of the things that you’ll see as a constant is that Digital Fortress builds out and interconnects all of their data centers. So right now, if you focus on Richmond, you’ll look at — very quickly — that we are about 60% completed on our fiber route that we’re doing there, on one route, and 20% completed on the other.”

The newly acquired acreage at Meadowville Technology Park leaves room for two more potential data center buildings, totaling up to 100 megawatts of power available on site.

“When we acquired this site, the only carrier that we had available was Verizon, and when we’re done with our build, we’re going to have AT&T, Comcast, Segra, Lumos, NBC, SummitIG, Windstream,” Checo said.

He noted that the build should be complete within the next eight weeks.

“Digital Fortress offers businesses the opportunity to support their digital and compute infrastructure needs with an impressive and ready-to-go facility including Class A office space supporting up to 120 employees,” Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Holland said. “We welcome Digital Fortress and look forward to the positive impact to our growing data center services market and opportunities for businesses to access industry-leading services to aid in their digital transformation.”