Distilleries avoid $14,000 fee, but what’s next for 2021?

Reservoir Distillery shifted gears to produce hand sanitizer early on in the pandemic, while still continuing to produce whiskey, bourbon, and rye. (Photo: Reservoir Distillery)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amid a dire need for hand sanitizer early on in the coronavirus pandemic, distilleries across the country shifted gears to produce just that. But the promise of a vaccine and adjustments to a new, more socially-distant way of living have left small businesses wondering what’s next.

Reservoir Distillery in Scott’s Addition was one of those local businesses that pivoted its operations to produce hand sanitizer, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) put together emergency provisions for distilleries throughout the U.S.

“Because all the distilleries across the country had the ability to do this, [those agencies] said, ‘Hey, you guys can do this. We’ll figure out the compliance later, but just get going,'” Reservoir Distillery co-founder Dave Cuttino said. “We switched right into that, and we started off with just putting some hand sanitizer at the roller door for free for the community. I think we did eight gallons the first week, and within a couple of weeks, we were up to 10,000 gallons and 20,000 gallons a week.”

Reservoir Distillery co-founders Dave Cuttino (left) and Jay Carpenter (right) hold bottles of their Hunter & Scott products. (Photo: Reservoir Distillery)

For Cuttino, it was personal.

“My brother is an E.R. doctor, and so we could see some of this coming,” he said. “It was completely out of stock. First responders did not have any. Hospitals were running out, police department, fire department, everybody.”

While Reservoir Distillery is no longer producing hand sanitizer, Cuttino says the business is ready to shift gears, should the need arise again. However, there are still several gallons left in stock.

As the saying goes, “no good deed goes unpunished.”

Just days before celebrating New Year’s, distilleries across the country would find that to be the case.

“2020 just keeps on giving,. At the eleventh hour, we received a notice from the FDA of a fee that was going to be applied for anyone who had manufactured hand sanitizer in 2020, and then also, if you continued to be registered with the FDA, midnight, January 1, then you would owe that fee again for the following year,” Cuttino said. “This all came as a very big surprise to the industry as a whole.”

Regardless of whether the distillery was giving away hand sanitizer for free or selling it for profit, whether it was a small business or a multi-million-dollar corporation, Cuttino says the fee would remain the same: $14,000.

Reservoir Distillery produces 100 percent wheat whiskey, 100 percent corn bourbon, and 100 percent rye. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“That was just another nail in the coffin of a very, very bad year,” he said.

Reservoir Distillery received its notice from the FDA on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The fee was reportedly meant to support the FDA’s efforts in vetting new drugs.

Right away, the distillery industry mobilized.

“DSCUS [Distilled Spirits Council of the United States] and American Craft Spirits Association both really — we have great leadership — they got on it, got on it early, worked with the FDA and [the Department of] Health and Human Services to try to understand what the intent of the legislation was,” Cuttino said. “I do not believe that the legislation was intended to be applied in the manner in which it accidentally did.”

By Thursday, Dec. 31, around 3 p.m., Reservoir Distillery had received guidance from industry leadership that the business should de-register as a hand sanitizer manufacturer to avoid being charged a fee for 2021. However, that still left them with the challenge of coming up with $14,000 for 2020.

“At the absolute eleventh hour, when people were just breaking down to have cocktails for New Year’s Eve, the Health and Human Services came out and said that the fee was not going to be applied to distilleries who produce hand sanitizer,” Cuttino said.

It was about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 when Reservoir Distillery says they got the news, just hours away from the payment deadline.

But, having de-registered as a hand sanitizer manufacturer in order to avoid additional fees, the next question for this local Richmond business was about what would happen to the product already in stock.

Eventually, Cuttino says they were told that hand sanitizer produced in 2020 would still be approved for distribution and sale.

Reservoir Distillery uses an open fermentation technique. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Though Reservoir Distillery and distilleries across the country managed to avoid that blow, the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions remain.

“If anything, the [COVID-19] numbers have only gone up, and we’re right in the middle of a bit of a surge after Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Cuttino said. “The lockdowns have really affected our industry dramatically.”

He tells 8News that the on-premise demand from bars and restaurants of Reservoir Distillery’s true product, whiskey, has dropped nearly to zero.

In fact, the distillery’s own on-premise outlet, its tasting room, is currently closed for tastings. It’s open only for bottle sales, with social distancing in place.

“The retail channels — we rely on people getting into stores and being able to walk around and see our product on the shelves,” Cuttino said. “There was a period of time when you couldn’t get into stores, or you’re being rushed through a store. People don’t really get a chance to look, or they want to buy something that’s a half gallon because they want to go back there as little as possible.”

However, Cuttino says the impacts of the pandemic haven’t been entirely negative.

“The ABC has stepped in with a couple of measures to try to help alleviate this,” he said. “One of those is direct-to-consumer, which, we’ve never been able to sell direct-to-consumer, online and ship, ever.”

Reservoir Distillery has a range of limited-edition offerings, available for pick-up or purchase online. (Photo: Reservoir Distillery)

Reservoir Distillery is now able to offer $5 flat-rate shipping to Virginia residents.

However, that limits the growing business to one geographic area.

“We were all set up at the beginning of the year to open up some new states and some programs set up, happening in April, and then the pandemic happens, and things slow down,” Cuttino said.

He tells 8News that Reservoir Distillery eventually began working with distributors in other states to rethink how a launch could play out. The business is now looking to expand to Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, and even the Midwest, after launching in Tennessee, New Hampshire, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Looking ahead in 2021, Cuttino says it will be important for people to support local businesses.

“For the guys that are smaller, the mom-and-pop shops that really, really rely on tasting room sales and they haven’t diversified to other states,” he said, “their sales are a lot lower, they had a lot less margin of error, and they’re taking a lot more risk. If you lose a couple of those sales channels, they don’t necessarily have the buffer.”

Reservoir Distillery was able to continue whiskey production in parallel with hand sanitizer manufacturing, though the two were produced in different facilities for health and safety reasons.