Dominion Energy releases app for paying bills, reporting outages and more

(WAVY) — Dominion Energy has released an app that allows customers to pay their bills, report outages and monitor their energy usage.

The app was rolled out Wednesday.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a one-stop-shop where they can do everything from pay their bill to learn how to conserve energy and save money,” said Corynne Arnett, senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs & Customer Experience. “The app will allow customers to quickly and easily report an outage and enable easier account access along with increased security features.”

The app is available for Apple and Android products.

Here’s a list of what customers can do on the app:

Securely access their account and pay their bill

Report and track power outages

View energy usage to help make decisions about how to conserve energy and save money

Update email or text message notification preferences for updates related to billing or energy use

Choose to receive push notifications when a bill is due or when a payment has been received;

Start, stop or transfer service.

Just search “Dominion Energy” in the App Store or Google Play.

