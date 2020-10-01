Dominion Energy releases app for paying bills, reporting outages and more

(WAVY) — Dominion Energy has released an app that allows customers to pay their bills, report outages and monitor their energy usage.
The app was rolled out Wednesday.
“We’re excited to offer our customers a one-stop-shop where they can do everything from pay their bill to learn how to conserve energy and save money,” said Corynne Arnett, senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs & Customer Experience. “The app will allow customers to quickly and easily report an outage and enable easier account access along with increased security features.”
The app is available for Apple and Android products.
Here’s a list of what customers can do on the app:
- Securely access their account and pay their bill
- Report and track power outages
- View energy usage to help make decisions about how to conserve energy and save money
- Update email or text message notification preferences for updates related to billing or energy use
- Choose to receive push notifications when a bill is due or when a payment has been received;
- Start, stop or transfer service.
Just search “Dominion Energy” in the App Store or Google Play.
Latest Posts:
- Florida deputy reunited with 5-year-old girl she saved 3 years ago
- American, United Airlines to furlough 32,000 workers without federal bailout agreement
- Virginia NAACP says constitutional amendment on the ballot would adversely affect Black voters
- Deerfield Correctional Center reports 18th COVID-19 inmate death
- Record turnout: 1.8 million have already voted in presidential election