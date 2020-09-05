“Eggspectation’ restaurant opening in Stony Point Fashion Park

FILE – This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Montreal-based chain restaurant is coming to Stony Point Fashion Park on Tuesday. Eggspectation will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner in their indoor and outdoor dining areas. This is not the first Virginia location but it is the first in the central region.

The restaurant serves a variety of foods including pancakes, omelets, eggs benedict and other morning specials to crepes, sandwiches, burgers, entrée salads, and dinner entrees like steak frites and crab cakes. The restaurant serves a variety of wines and craft beers.

According to Stony Point Fashion Park, the restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re delighted to welcome Eggspectation to Stony Point Fashion Park,” said John McGreevey, general manager of Stony Point Fashion Park. “Our center is a place where our community can gather, shop and dine with family and friends, and this new restaurant is the perfect addition.”

LATEST HEADLINES: