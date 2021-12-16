Electric scooter, bike company GoTrax receives ‘F’ rating from Better Business Bureau

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GoTrax, a company selling electric scooters, hover boards and electric bikes, has been given an “F” rating by the Better Business Bureau after an investigation prompted by hundreds of complaints.

The “F” rating comes from a pattern of complaints regarding the company’s marketplace behavior.

“We issue warnings such as this to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions,” said Leslie Blackwell, spokesperson for BBB serving Central Virginia.

BBB Central Virginia has identified multiple victims in the area and has received complaints alleging that GoTrax products, regardless of where they were purchased, were defective upon arrival.

Consumers reported when attempting to contact GoTrax customer service for refunds or replacements, they were often ignored. If they did get a response, the consumers added they were sent defective or broke replacement products.

Of the 285 reported complaints, 220 of those consumers had a problem with their product.