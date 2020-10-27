Elephant Insurance employees to work from home through summer 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Most Elephant Insurance employees will be working from home through the summer of next year.

A majority of Elephant Insurance employees, who were already working remotely through the end of 2020, won’t be expected back to the office until at least July 31, 2021.

The news comes after the company declared in May that employees would work remotely for the remainder of 2020.

An extension of working from home through July 2021 was announced Monday, Oct. 26.

“The most important thing we can do as an employer is to keep our employees safe,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance. “With the uncertainly of the pandemic into the first half of the year, we wanted to plan ahead to provide clarity and consistency for all our employees, especially working parents. The feedback from our team so far is that they are appreciative of the decision and the concern for safety above all else.”

Elephant Insurance has more than 630 employees, with most workers based in Richmond.

