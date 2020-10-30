F.W. Sullivan’s Fan Bar & Grill closing during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — F.W. Sullivan’s Fan Bar & Grill is officially closing after more than a decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant announced their closure on Facebook Thursday, saying that “Sully’s doesn’t work in any way shape or form in this age of social distancing.”

The restaurant’s owners have decided to move on and have put the building for sale.

It was definitely an epic run! Over a decade of moments so many of us will never forget! Sully’s accomplished its mission to bring Richmonders together and help create relationships that can last a moment or a lifetime. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to do just that and do it for so long. Your support and love have meant everything to us over the years and we hope to live on in your memories. F.W. Sullivan’s

F.W. Sullvian’s sister establishment Lady N’awlins will remain open.