Farmers invest in online presence, new crops to stay afloat amid pandemic

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Before the coronvirus pandemic, farmers throughout the U.S. were already faced with a number of circumstances that required them to change or diversity their operations. But amid increased competition and the impacts of the global health crisis, farmers are having to adapt to stay afloat in the marketplace.

Virginia farmer Mike Cullipher already had a presence on social media when the pandemic hit. But it wasn’t enough.

“We had to switch all of our sales completely online,” Cullipher said. “We went from 0 to 60 in about two weeks.”

Cullipher is a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Specialty Crops Advisory Committee and co-owner of Cullipher Farm in Virginia Beach.

Though his farm already had a website and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, there was no online ordering platform for Cullipher Farm’s retail market, so he had to pivot quickly.

According to a Thursday release, Cullipher Farm ultimately kept revenue flowing by allowing customers to order online and pick up their purchases in a drive-thru arrangement at the farm. They relied on social media to keep customers informed of farm operation changes.

The farm’s website says it is currently closed until the spring 2021 strawberry season.

Other farmers, like Matt Cunningham, owner of Rustic Brew Farm in Ohio, decided to diversify.

According to a release, Cunningham’s family farm was shrinking due to land development, low commodity prices, and competition from larger farms.

“I decided to look for something a little more profitable,” he said.

Already growing corn, soybeans and wheat, Cunningham explored malting barley, which he marketed to local brewers to tap into the craft beer scene.

The American Farm Bureau Federation held its 2021 Virtual Convention on Jan. 12. Virginia farmer Sarah Large was one of many farmers who took part in the virtual workshop, which focused on ways that farms can change to ensure they are around for future generations.

“We’ve got to be sustainable, and we’ve got to have our operation there for them,” Large said. “We want to have something to pass on.”

Large, a Buckingham County Farm Bureau member, has two sons. According to a release, she and her husband finish about 20,000 swine annually for Smithfield Foods and own a cow-calf beef cattle operation.

Though circumstances have continued to change for Virginia’s farmers and farmers throughout the U.S. over the course of the pandemic, panelists on the virtual workshop advised farmers interested in changing or diversifying to start small, and find what best fits with the current operation.