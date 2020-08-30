First gun show in Richmond since new gun control laws

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of customers attended a gun show in Richmond throughout the weekend. This is the first event of its kind in the area since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March.

This coincides with some evidence suggesting that gun sales are surging throughout the country since the pandemic started. According to State Police data, this holds true in Virginia.

A slew of new gun control laws took effect on July 1, some of them affect the way gun shows operate. One of these laws requires universal background checks for gun purchases. Customers at gun shows are now being examined for felony convictions. Under previous laws private sales through unlicensed dealers were exempt from background checks at gun shows.

Annette Elliot, president of Showmasters Gun Shows says she doesn’t think the change will make Virginians any safer.

“I don’t think it is going to do anything to criminals,” Elliot said. “Criminals don’t come into a gun show to buy guns there’s tons of law enforcement in here.”

Democratic leaders in Virginia pushed for universal background checks as a critical change to prevent gun violence. The portion of the law requiring background checks for 18 to 21-year-olds was struck down in court. The Attorney General’s office has not provided 8News with any updates on appeals yet.